Swine fever: 100 broodstock imported for the revival of the sector

These pigs will contribute to the renewal of the genetics of the herd of the Western region hit by the epizootic in 2021 announces the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries.

Between June and September 2021, 22.5% of the pig herd was decimated by the plague. The epizootic has resulted in the slaughter of at least 90,000 pigs in the Western Region. To revive the sector, Cameroon has just obtained a cargo of 100 broodstock. The animals come from Europe and were received last week at Douala International Airport.

According to the Livestock Development Project (Prodel), they were transferred to the breeding station in Kounden, a locality located in the Department of Noun, Western Region. "After the multiplications, breeding farms resell these improved and high-performing pigs to other producer organizations active in the field of fattening. It is their products that will be destined for sale," adds Prodel.

In addition, for better tracking of these improved pigs across the country, the Prodel indicates that software has been designed. Its purpose is to avoid, in the long term, the problems of inbreeding. It will also make it possible to make a significant contribution to national food self-sufficiency. Consumers will have to wait 12 months before finding this meat on their plates.