Elite One-Season 2021-2021: the opening match extended

The Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP) has unveiled the new date of the opening match of the 1st day of the Elite One professional football championship as well as the teams that will compete there.

Initially planned by the Fécafoot on March 12, 2022, the launch of the Elite One championship is finally scheduled for March 16. For the start of the 2021-2022 sports season, the opening match of the first day will oppose Bamboutos de Mbouda to PWD de Bamenda. The match will be played at the Mbouda Arena in the Western Region. The other matches of this first day will take place on March 19 and 20, announces the CTPF in a statement published on March 8.

As for the Elite Two championship, the matches will start on March 25, 2022. PwD Social FC's agenda promises to be busy. Indeed, the club based in Bamenda will play on March 13, the final of the Cameroon Cup against Astres FC de Douala. The match will be held at 3 p.m. at the Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé. A ceremony that, according to some sources, will be presided over by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, representing the head of state.