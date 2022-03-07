Teachers' strike: several political leaders support the OTS collective

No less than eleven opposition political parties have given their support to teachers who are demanding a better status for their profession.

In a statement dated March 2, 2022, the leaders of the opposition political parties support the "Dead Chalk" operation launched on February 21 by the "We have endured too much" movement. "It is a shame and a great disgrace for our country to keep citizens as important as teachers in such living and working conditions," the statement reads.

Thus, the CPP, the SVP, the UPC, the SDF, etc., call on the government to find satisfactory and definitive answers to the demands of secondary school teachers. Which revolve around the automation of advancements, the cancellation of the pay advancement system and the payment of salary arrears…

These political leaders also support the organization of the Estates General of Education in order to address all the problems of the education system. "No bright future is possible for our country Cameroon without a quality education system. No quality education system is possible without teachers whose status is valued, rights respected and working conditions improved. " says the note.