Bertoua-Batouri road: the Mandjou-Akokam section completed

To date, the physical advancement rate of this section is 99.71% for a contractual period consumed of 102.56%, informs the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp).

The 45 km of the Mandjou-Akokam section are completely paved. A performance that, according to Mr. Mintp will open to traffic, this section of road in the Eastern region. According to the Mintp's control mission, horizontal and vertical signage is completely complete. The same applies to the foundation layer, the base layer and the bearing layer On the side of the engineering structures: 14 slats were built, as well as 34 concrete nozzles made. The same applies to the 29600 linear metres of concrete ditches, as well as the general earthworks that are carried out over a distance of 45 km by the 45 km.

The consistency of the work of this project as part of the Three-Year Emergency Plan of the Eastern Region has provided for the construction of a road 7 m wide, the rolling layer of 7m in open countryside and 12m in urban area from Mandjou to Bertoua. The width of the shoulders is 1.50m in open countryside and 2m in agglomeration. The grassing of the embankments, the signage, the construction of the toll booth and the realization of related projects (boreholes, community huts, slaughterhouses, playgrounds, classrooms, cassava dryers, market shed).

Rural opening up

Except that, informs the Mintp, the work faces some constraints, It is mainly about: the expectation of payment of the statements, for a total amount of 6.28 billion FCFA concerning the works and an amount of 2.27 billion for the control mission. However, the deadline for completion of the work was met. It was indeed scheduled for the second half of January 2022.

The Mandjou-Akokan section is one of the 17 priority intervention projects to be completed in 2022. Its construction has as its objective, the development of the transport sector in general. And the improvement of the level of service of the link thus established, the facilitation of access to educational and health services.