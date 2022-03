The Indomitable Lions will face Tunisia for a double confrontation on March 25 and 29 counting for the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

For the occasion, the new coach of the den, Rigobert Song has just made public a list of 38 pre-summoned players.

In this list which includes the former executives including Vincent Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting and Arnaud Djoum we also find the binational Sacha Boey who evolves at the position of right back at Galatasaray.

https://twitter.com/LIndomptables/status/1500822142023311360?t=8KdeW9qFpebUP9zqA3HarQ&s=19