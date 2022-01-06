South-West: series of explosions in Limbe on the eve of CAN 2021

Separatist fighters are carrying out their threats to disrupt the conduct of the African Cup of Nations in the Southwest.

Limbe was shaken yesterday, January 5 by numerous explosions. A series of improvised explosive devices exploded in this southwestern city. To this end, there are several injured in this locality which hosts the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN).

The separatist fighters carried out their threats. Indeed, the latter have not ceased to prohibit the holding of football competition in the English-speaking zone. They promise reprisals to the local population, as well as to the foreign delegations that will stay there.

The capital of the Fako department hosts Pool F composed of Tunisia, Gambia, Mali and Mauritania. The separatists recently wrote to these various delegations to warn them.