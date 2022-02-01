South-West: cholera epidemic kills three people in Buea

Dr. Gilbert EKO, regional delegate of public health of the South-West reports 25 cases of cholera this Tuesday, February 01st.

Cholera is rife in the South-West region. Since 28 January, new cases have been reported in Buea. During a press statement this morning, the regional public health delegate of this region confirms 25 new cases of cholera. In addition, three deaths related to the disease are recorded in the city.

It is a new epidemic that is hitting the south-west of the country. Between 27 October and 29 November 2021, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported 189 cases of diarrhoeal infection in the communes of Ekondo-Titi and Bakassi.

According to MSF, the difficult access to health care as well as the precarious health facilities aggravated by the ongoing conflict, are aggravating factors of the epidemic.