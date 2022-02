The president of the Cameroonian football federation visited on February 1st the people injured by the stampede that occurred at the entrance of the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé.

Compassion and comfort. This is what Samuel Eto'o Jr. brought to the wounded still interned in the hospital, after the fatal incident at the Olembé stadium.

As a reminder, the stampede occurred on January 24 during the Cameroon – Comorres match. It caused the death of 8 people and injured 38.

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1488441944879550465?t=a5uhhae0ZRKjvLS9mgYwRA&s=19