Egypt will face Cameroon next Thursday for the semi-finals of the CAN 2021. Unfortunately for Carlos Queiroz, his team will have to play without Ahmed Hegazy. The defender suffers from a tear in the tendon of the adductor. This afternoon, the entire Egyptian selection passed Covid-19 tests. No positive cases have been detected.

https://twitter.com/DiskiAfrika/status/1488498881348485122?t=yuXgedewi4nlquANpZWZdA&s=19