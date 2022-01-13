Southwest: 5 CDC employees kidnapped

The five workers were abducted by suspected separatists. The abduction took place in the plantations of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), in the locality of Tiko (South-West).

Bad news at the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC). According to journalist Mimi Mefo, suspected separatists kidnapped five employees of the company. It was at their workplace in Tiko in the southwest that they were abducted. The agro-industrialist is regularly the victim of looting of its plantations. As well as kidnappings and assassinations of its employees by separatist rebels.

One more kidnapping that occurs after 18 months of inactivity of the company. The CDC has been weakened by the Anglophone crisis for the past five years. Its turnover has fallen by more than 90%. Cameroon's second largest employer after the government, banana cultivation has seen a drastic decline. A few days ago, however, the company decided to diversify its production. It aims to get into cereals. Objective: to gradually relaunch its activities.