Southwest: 20 million to contain the cholera epidemic

This is the sum allocated by the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachi, to limit the cholera epidemic that is wreaking havoc in the Southwest.

The Minsanté, accompanied by its counterpart of water and energy, Gaston Essomba were yesterday Tuesday in the affected region to assess the response to the epidemic. To this end, Manaouda Malachie releases 20 million FCFA.

In addition, a single fund for the care of patients' basic needs has already been set up. The Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) provided medical equipment. And the National Refinery Company has promised a contribution of 10 million FCFA.

In the Littoral region, 127 cases including 5 deaths are reported at New Bell Central Prison. According to its prison administrator, there are nearly 640 suspected cases of cholera in the prison considered the epicenter of the epidemic.

