World Cup 2022: Cameroon will know its opponents this Friday

The draw for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar will take place on Friday, April 1 in Doha.

Narrowly victorious yesterday against Algeria, the Indomitable Lions qualified for the 2022 World Cup on Qatari soil. But before starting the tournament on November 21, Rigobert Song's foals must be fixed on their future opponents.

The draw ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1st. For the occasion, Cameroon is part of hat 4 with Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Canada. For now, 27 countries of the 32 qualified for the next World Cup 2022 in Qatar are known.

https://twitter.com/cfootcameroun/status/1509100515849908228?t=2tDB01uPAZbCuC_ERuk1jQ&s=19

