Inflation: the price of domestic gas remains unchanged

Announcement made on March 30 by the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Atangana during a press conference in Yaoundé.

Despite the inflation affecting food products, the Cameroonian government is maintaining the prices of petroleum products."In the oil products and domestic gas sector, the Head of State has instructed to keep prices unchanged despite the surge in barrel prices," said Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Minister of Commerce.

In January 2022, local products increased by 7.9% and imported products (+7.1%) according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Rising international commodity and freight prices continue to have an impact on the prices of basic necessities.

The member of the government also invites consumers to buy in groups." The government has set up a system of group purchasing of consumer goods for the benefit of traders. They can thus buy at preferential prices and resell to consumers under the same conditions."

According to Mincommerce, measures are also being taken in other sectors. These are aimed at relief or exemption on imports to support consumers.

