South-West: MSF suspends its activities in the region

As of March 29, 2022 and for an indefinite period, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is suspending the activities of its teams in the South-West region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the international organization expressed its inability to carry out its activities in the region in a tense context with Cameroonian government authorities.

"We will continue to support patients currently admitted to our care for as long as possible, as defined in the letter of agreement signed by MSF and the facilities, but we will no longer provide ambulances, medical care support in communities and/or to all private or ministerial health facilities to date," EXPLAINS MSF.

Recall that in December 2021, the government accuses MSF of having helped separatists in the South-West. Accusations rejected by the NGO, which claims to have followed the same protocol as usual.

The same year, the international humanitarian organization announced the forced withdrawal of its medical teams in the North-West region of Cameroon after eight months of suspension of its activities by the Cameroonian authorities.

