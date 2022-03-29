Cholera in the South-West: the government tries to reassure public opinion

The Ministers of Health Manaouda Malachie and Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, toured the localities of the South-West affected by cholera on March 29, 2022.

While hospitals are not empty, the government is trying to find permanent solutions to contain the epidemic in the Southwest region. "Today, together with my colleague MINEE, I led a mission to assess the cholera response system in the South-West. I congratulate the health soldiers, the Partners and the various actors on the ground for their commitment. The situation is under control.", reassures the Minsanté.

Hit by a peak of cholera contamination, the South-West region recorded 29 deaths in the space of a week. According to the Minister of Health, most of the deaths occurred in Limbe, Buea and Tiko. But since March 25, no official communication informs on the numerical evolution of the epidemic.

https://twitter.com/DrManaouda/status/1508847938960859141?t=F8KBh1gopLk3JHYub14krg&s=19

Overwhelmed by the influx of patients, hospitals take care of some

patients is done on the ground. "Cholera beds have been made locally and we are more than 50% of patients who are on cholera beds and we continue to manufacture them locally," a doctor told L'Urgentiste.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

