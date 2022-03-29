Association: Redhac accused of money laundering

The Network of Human Rights Defenders in Central Africa (Redhac) is under investigation because it has two bank accounts in a financial institution.

Maximilienne Ngo Mbe, director of Redhac was summoned to the Judicial Police last week. Travelling outside the country, she was represented by Alice Kom. According to the lawyer, charges were brought against the Executive Director during the interrogation.

"They mention the motive of money laundering because they claim that Redhac has two bank accounts at a financial institution in the place. They say they have found that in these two bank accounts, a sum of nearly 400 million was released in less than four months and that this situation violated the provisions of CEMAC, "says the lawyer who is also the co-president of the Board of Directors of Redhac.

Present in Cameroon for 12 years, the Network of Human Rights Defenders in Central Africa is a non-governmental organization. It focuses on the rights and protection of human rights defenders in Central Africa.

