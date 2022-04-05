South-West: MSF calls for the release of 4 msf staff

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has decided to suspend its activities in the South-West region as of 29 March. The NGO wants to dedicate itself to obtaining a safe release of its collaborators.

Relations remain tense between the Cameroonian government and MSF. Four staff members of the humanitarian organization remain in Buea prison three months after their arrest. "We have engaged with the Cameroonian authorities, providing them with information and clarifications, to facilitate the release of our colleagues. But so far, there is no positive resolution," says MSF.

On 27 December 2021, two MSF employees were arrested at a checkpoint in the town of Nguti (South-West) with a wounded separatist leader in an ambulance. "In the following weeks, two other MSF staff members were also arrested by the gendarmerie," the NGO said.

Subsequently, the government accused MSF of helping separatists in this part of the country. Accusations rejected by the organization. She claims to have followed the same protocol as usual. "We are in an untenable position… we provide required medical assistance… [yet] the people who provide this assistance run the risk of being prosecuted for their medical activities," said Sylvain Groulx, MSF's head of programmes in Central Africa.

However, Doctors Without Borders says it is open to dialogue. "We remain available to continue the dialogue with the authorities in order to resolve this issue as soon as possible and resume our activities in a safe and secure environment."

https://twitter.com/MSF_WestAfrica/status/1511360794038001666?t=QJ1k7gmDn8GRyBFGx-GPxQ&s=19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

