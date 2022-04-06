Public Service: Joseph Le reframes the integration process of ENS

The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra) held a press conference on 5 April in Yaoundé. In front of the media, he announced the dematerialization and simplification of the procedures for integrating the laureates of the Écoles Normales Supérieures (ENS) into his administration.

Real revolution or simple declaration? After the teachers' strike that paralyzed classes in schools, Minfopra made "strong" announcements. He says he makes the processing of teacher integration files his hobbyhorse. Because, 65% to 70% of the files handled in his ministerial department concern the teaching staff.

Indeed, according to Joseph Le, the application files will now be digitized. And it will be given to the candidate a receipt "in which to appear the list of documents" Thus, "the duration of the course of the integration file of the young graduate of an ENS will increase from 25 to 30 months, to one day to reach our services", announces the Minfopra. In the same vein, the files of the ENS laureates will now be completed in 3 months, or even 6 months before the end of their training.

According to the declarations of the Minfopra, the duration of obtaining a registration number and an act of integration will be reduced. It will now be 45 to 90 days instead of 2 to 3 years in the past.

In addition, the member of the Government announced the organization of capacity-building seminars on administrative procedures and career management for future winners of ENS and ENSET.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

