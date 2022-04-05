Cholera: 226 new cases reported in the South-West and Littoral

Announcement made today by the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie.

The cholera epidemic is not regressing. Between 23 March and 05 April 2022, the Ministry of Health recorded 226 new cases including 02 deaths. These new infections were reported in the Littoral (126 cases and 02 deaths) and South-West (100 cases) regions.

To date, 4,627 cases and 105 deaths have been recorded in the five regions affected by the epidemic, namely the South-West, the Littoral, the Centre, the North and the South. According to the Minsanté, the case fatality rate is 2.3%. The South-West remains the most affected region followed by the Littoral where the epicentre of the disease is at the New-Bell Central Prison in Douala.

For the past three weeks, these two parts of the country have been experiencing a peak in the epidemic. Yet, following a recent field visit, Malachi Manaouda indicated that "the situation is under control." But new cases continue to be welcomed in health facilities.

