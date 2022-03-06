Sosucam: after a strike, the workers' cutting bonus revised upwards

The workers' cutting bonus has increased from 175 F to 250 FCFA informs a press release signed on March 3, 2022 by Samuel Second Libock, Director General of the Cameroon Sugar Company (Sosucam).

On February 23, a workers' strike quickly turned into a riot within Sosucam in Nkoteng. The cane cutters at the origin of this mood movement demanded the cancellation of requests for explanations and other unilateral breaches of contract deemed incoherent.

To ease these tensions, the company decided to cancel requests for explanations addressed to the cutters and increase the cutting premiums. Thus, this benefit goes from 175 F to 25O F, an increase of 75 FCFA. In addition, the workers obtain the payment of a minimum campaign bonus of 15,000 FCFA per employee.

Sosucam is an agro-industrial company located in Mbandjock and Nkoteng, in the Upper Sanaga. It covers 18,700 hectares of sugar cane for a production of 130,000 tonnes. A 74% subsidiary of the French group Somdiaa and 26% by the State of Cameroon, the company employs nearly 7,000 people.