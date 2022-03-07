André Luther Meka: "The teacher must make the priesthood"

The activist of the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (Rdpc), André Luther Meka believes that teachers are not ready to become rich.

The strike of secondary school teachers through the movement "We have too much support" was one of the subjects of the Sunday program "Right of reply" on March 6 on the private television channel Equinox.

In the opinion of the representative of the ruling party André Luther Meka, "The teacher is not destined to become rich like the Doua or the other trades that manipulate the material, he said before pushing the nail: The teacher must make the priesthood".

Words that have not digested by the teaching staff. "It is revolting to listen to an individual vomit such contempt for teachers. How to continue to transmit knowledge when we spend years without pay, "indignant a teacher.

The striking teachers begin this Monday, March 7, their third week of demands for better working conditions. By making "dead chalk" in schools, they demand, among other things, the payment of salaries, integration into the civil service, recalls and promotions.