Secondary education: OTS announces a new week of strike

Started on February 17, secondary school teachers will enter tomorrow in their third week of strike.

The collective "On a trop supporté" (OTS) continues the mood movement in secondary schools. A new week of strike will begin this Monday, March 7. "We therefore encourage everyone to continue our fight relentlessly, until the government provides concrete, immediate and lasting solutions to our demands," reads the statement published by OTS.

The movement also makes it known that, as the instigator of this mood movement, it is the only body to put an end to this teachers' strike. In the same vein, OTS invited its peers to demonstrate without overflow of the