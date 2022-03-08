Sonacam: Dinaly and Ndedi Eyango suspended

The two singers were suspended after a session of the Board of Directors of the Cameroonian National Society of Musical Art (Sonacam) held on March 4, 2022 in Yaoundé.

The Board of Directors of Sonacam has decided to suspend the activities of the ethics committee sponsored by Dinaly and those of the supervisory board chaired by Ndedi Eyango. " In order to safeguard Sonacam's brand image and preserve the company's best interests, the Board of Directors, unanimously condemns the actions and behaviour of certain members of the Supervisory Board and the Ethics Committee. Therefore, it decides to suspend until the next General Assembly, the activities of the Supervisory Board and the Ethics Committee, "says the final communiqué of this session of Sonacam.

At the same time, the Board appointed the company's principal officers. In addition, Sonacam, led by Francis Ateh Bazor, announced the holding of the Ordinary General Assembly of Sonacam in the first half of April 2022.