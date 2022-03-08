Prof. Henri Essome on Breast Cancer: "Prolonged breastfeeding can become a risk factor"

Revelation made yesterday by Professor Henri Essome at the Laquintinie Hospital during a symposium as a prelude to the celebration of International Women's Day.

Breast cancer is the first deadliest type of cancer in Cameroon. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, 3,400 new cases including 1,700 deaths are recorded each year. The most affected age group is 45-50 years. And out of 8 to 9 out of 10 patients, risk factors are not found.

However, Professor Henri Essome informs that prolonged breastfeeding could be a risk factor. "Breastfeeding, which is normally a protective factor, can become a risk factor if breastfeeding is prolonged beyond one year and even longer in several deliveries." informs the gynecologist on duty at Laquintinie Hospital.

The gynecology expert says that apart from multiparous cases breastfeeding massively, other factors are at the origin of breast cancer. These include late menopause (after 55 years), first pregnancy after 35 years, the appearance of the first menstruation before 12 years, stress, obesity and family history of breast cancer.

However, breastfeeding (no more than one year), regular physical activity, a diet low in fat, and a diet rich in vitamin A, E and trace elements are according to Professor Henri Essome protective factors for breast cancer.