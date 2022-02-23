Socucam: employees on strike

Workers of the Cameroon Sugar Company (Socucam) located in the locality of Nkoteng, Central Region started a riot within the company on February 23, 2022.

Strong tensions this Wednesday at Socucam. The company's employees turned the company's management upside down. The anger of these workers fell on the company's vehicles as well as the office of the deputy general manager.

At the origin of this mood movement, the workers of the sugar company got wind of a mass dismissal. And thus demonstrated their dissatisfaction.

From memory, Socucam had dismissed 250 staff in July 2021. The former employees had demonstrated within the company and threatened to take legal action.

