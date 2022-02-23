Women's CAN 2022: the Lionesses validate their ticket for Morocco

Thanks to goals from Aboudi Onguene and Kevin Ossol, the Indomitable Lionesses dominate the Gambians tonight and qualify for the Women's AFCON 2022 in Morocco.

That's it! The senior women's national team has qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. For this second leg of the qualifiers in Gambia, there was no river score but the Lionesses dominated the Scorpions Queens 2-1. They validate their ticket for the competition in Morocco.

The fourteenth edition of the Women's Football AFCON will be held from 2 June to 23 July 2022. This will be the first edition of the tournament with a 12-team final phase.