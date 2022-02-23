Cabral Libii supports striking teachers

In a statement published on February 23, Cabral Libii, president of the PCRN, invites the government to take its responsibilities in the face of the strike of secondary school teachers.

Secondary school teachers gathered in the movement "We have supported too much" launched a strike on February 21. They denounce, among other things, the non-respect of the work profile, the precariousness of working conditions.

Based on this observation, Cabral Libii calls on the government to find solutions to teachers' requests. "I ask the government to urgently assume its responsibilities by respecting its commitments in a timely manner, in order to allow a rapid return to serenity in the interest of our children," wrote the PCRN deputy.

https://twitter.com/CabralLibii/status/1496563531399012357?t=sDAALrRja0svC03N1Jarjg&s=19