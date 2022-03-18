Robbery: 250 million taken to a home of the SENATE SG

The incident took place last Wednesday at a private residence of the secretary general of the senate in Bibouleman, a village in Sangmelima, in the Southern Region.

The information is causing an uproar on the web. More than 250 million francs were taken to a home of Michel Meva'a Meboutou, SG of the Senate. According to Lereporter Hebdo, this large sum was stolen during a robbery carried out by three individuals identified as being staff of the upper house of parliament. An operation that would have succeeded thanks to the support of Daniel Abolo, grandson of the former Minister of Economy and Finance.

According to some sources, the theft took place last Wednesday, in the night, more precisely in Nkomeyos in the locality of Bibouleman by Sangmelima. The robbers will tie up the guards and turn the residence of the Senate executive upside down. "If such a sum is found in his home in the village I do not even imagine how much the SG of the senate can hide in his residence in the city! While teachers are demanding their dues, the regime's pundits are hiding millions of our FCFA in their homes," said one user.

Our editorial team also learns from colleague Cameroun Actu that the gendarmes have just got their hands on the white "Hummer" brand vehicle that was used for this robbery. In this car, 600 million FCFA in cash and 200 million FCFA in fuel vouchers were looted. The first suspects are: Loïc Atangana, Mahouve and Sarki. Another remains at large. This is Mr. Ahmadou. This one is precisely wanted for falsification of signature

