Electricity: $874 billion to connect 7,000 rural communities

Through this funding, the Minister of Water and Energy (Minee) wants to increase the rate of access to electricity to 100% by 2030.

7,000 localities in the country's 10 regions are to be electrified. But to achieve this, the government wants to mobilize the amount of 874 billion FCFA. Because once connected, the rate of access to electricity will increase to 100%. According to the Minee's call for tenders, Gaston Eloundou Essomba published by the public daily Cameroon-tribune on March 15, the selected consultants will have to assist the Cameroonian government in carrying out preliminary summary design studies (APS) and detailed preliminary design studies (APD) which will have to detail the construction work of the transmission and distribution networks.

To justify this call for expressions of interest, The Minee recalls that "the State has committed between 2010 and 2022 in liaison with donors and the private sector, the construction of new production structures such as the Kribi gas power plant (216 MW); the Lom Pangar dam (6 billion m3 of stored water) and its foot plant (30 MW), the Memve'ele dam (211 MW), the Nachtigal dam (420 MW), etc." Despite these large investments, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, acknowledges, to regret it, that "the rate of access to electricity is 65% overall. So it remains to make up a gap of 35%."

