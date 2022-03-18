European market: Penja pepper becomes the 1st OAPI product registered as a Protected Indication

The European Commission announced on March 17 the registration by the European Union of Punja Pepper as the first Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), and the second of the African continent.

Good news for Cameroon. The European Union now recognizes that Punja pepper has special qualities due to its origin. As a result, it is attributed the Protected Geographical Indication. "The registration guarantees the protection of the right of the members of the association of local producers to have the exclusivity to use the name "Penja Pepper". This will prevent the abuse of the image and quality of their unique product and avoid unfair competition from other producers who do not comply with the applicable European standards," the European Union statement reads.

This award, our editors learn, comes at the end of an application process during which the EU-funded "Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa" Project, in cooperation with OAPI, supported the Association of Penja Pepper Producers, to enable it to meet the conditions required to obtain European recognition.

This pepper, grown on the volcanic soil of the municipality of Penja, Littoral region "is considered one of the most appreciated peppercorns in cuisine around the world", acknowledges the EU. It is the first product to receive its registration by OAPI in 2013. This tropical spice comes in various colors namely: green, white, red or black. Each year, an average of 300 tons are produced for the Cameroonian market, as well as European markets.

