Road network: delivery of the Bonepoupa-Yabassi section postponed

The information was revealed by the services of the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp), at the end of the review of road projects on behalf of the first quarter of 2022.

Initially scheduled for April, the delivery of the Bonepoupa-Yabassi road (50km) is finally postponed to October 2022. This postponement is justified by the high rainfall recorded on the site of the works and the various requests introduced by the builder Bun's in charge of the site. "The company is concerned about the delivery of the work, notwithstanding the constraints related to the payment of the statements," explains the services of the Mintp. The statements awaiting payment, according to the Mintp amount to 2.3 billion FCFA.

Despite an estimated execution rate of 72%, major work remains to be done on this road section "The construction of the engineering structures continues. Pavement works are underway: the foundation layer is implemented, the base layer and the rolling layer is implemented on more than half of the route. The overview of the main remaining tasks to be carried out highlights earthworks, pavement work, construction work on engineering structures, signage and the relocation of networks, "details the Ministry of Public Works.

The end of this work was to whistle the end of the ordeal of the populations of the department of Nkam. The delivery of this road infrastructure had previously been scheduled for July 2021. This new reference will keep residents in the quagmire and dust of this not completely paved road. Recall that this section will connect Yabassi to the economic capital.

