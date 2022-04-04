South: lack of water and electricity hinders the acquisition of social housing

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Mindhu), Célestine Ketcha Courtès, reviewed the social housing of Sangmelima and Ébolowa on March 30.

For the past three years, the social housing of Sangmelima and Ébolowa has struggled to be inhabited by buyers. The main cause is the absence of water and electricity facilities in the apartments. This is what motivated the Mindhu to visit these sites. At the end of a working session held in the meeting room of the governor's office of the Southern Region in Ebubata, the managers of Camwater and Eneo, respectively, made commitments to accelerate their installation work, necessary for the servicing of these homes.

According to the clarifications provided, "it is a question of urgently finding a solution for the water supply, in Ebolowa on the other hand, the social housing of Ngalan is already supplied with water pipes, it is simply necessary to make connections. The electrical connections are also made, it remains only to improve and stabilize the electrical voltage, with the connections to the city network. »

In addition, Célestine Ketcha Courtès, invited the managers of the Cameroon Real Estate Company (SIC) to take action to set up security companies to preserve these different sites. It should be mentioned that the city of Ebolowa benefits from 100 social housing units, built in Ngalan, in the district of Ébolowa 1st. The city of Sangmélima has 50 dwellings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

