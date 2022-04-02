Education: the second trimester extended by one week

On 1 April, the Ministers of Secondary Education and Basic Education signed a decree reorganizing the calendar for the current school year.

The second term is extended by one week for secondary school pupils. Indeed, the departure on leave scheduled for April 8 is rescheduled for April 15, 2022.

Students will only be entitled to one week off because the start of the school year is maintained for April 25. The teachers' strike that lasted 5 weeks paralyzed classes in schools. This certainly justifies this decision of the ministers in charge of education.

