Natchigal Dam Project: more than 3000 jobs created between 2019 and 2022

Statement made by Pierre Edimo, Deputy Director General of the Natchigal Dam Project on April 5 at the 2nd edition of the Entrepreneurship Forum.

The Nachtigal dam (420 MW) is being built in the municipality of Ntui (Centre). At the end of November 2021, the overall progress rate of the work was 51.7%, according to information given by the Minister of Water and Energy (Minee). The completion of this hydroelectric project has had a significant impact on employment. Between 2019 and 2022, announces its deputy general manager, its construction has created more than 3000 local jobs.

At the end of this second edition of the forum on entrepreneurship held at the National Assembly, the opportunity was given to measure the impact of this major project. Indeed, the Natchigal hydroelectric dam in the long term will be the largest producer of electrical energy. Its plant will produce more than 2,900 GWh/year. According to the initial program, it will be fully operational in 2023.

However, its implementation is almost nine months late. The commissioning of the dam's first turbine was scheduled for September 2022. But the new calendar postpones it to July 2023. And the start of production of the seventh and last machine is set for July 2024. A total amount of 786 billion CFA francs has been mobilized for the construction of this hydroelectric infrastructure.

