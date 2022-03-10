Promote: the 9th edition will be held in 2024

In an interview with invest in Cameroon, Pierre Zumbach, president of the Inter-Progress Foundation, which organizes Promote, announced the date of the next edition of the show.

After a 2022 edition that brings 800 companies to life, the International Exhibition of Business, SMEs and Partnership (Promote) will be held for the 9th time in Cameroon in 2024. It should be remembered that the 8th was initially planned for 2021 before being postponed to 2022 following the health crisis.

Held this year in a context marked by Covid-19, Promote will still have managed to bring together beautiful people. "Africa is the continent that has been hit the least. It is therefore logical that on this continent, efforts to revive the economy set an example. Promote's trajectory is part of this logic," explains Pierre Zumbach.

Promote is a multi-sectoral exhibition organized in Cameroon since 2002, on a non-commercial basis and for the general interest of the economy. This economic event offers 9 days of multisectoral exhibition, promotion, contacts, exchanges, debates and meetings. The event gave the opportunity to initiate and develop multifaceted partnerships.