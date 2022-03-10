Northwest: Esu Fon shot dead

The Fon of Esu, His Majesty Kum Achuo II and his first wife were killed by armed men in Esu, a locality in the Menchum Department, North-West Region.

The village of Esu is currently on embers. The car carrying Esu's Fon and his wives returning from Weh was riddled with bullets. Fon Kum Achuo and his first wife died on the spot.

According to some indigenous people, the attack was perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. In retaliation, residents of Esu set fire to the village mosque.

The Fons, traditional authorities, are regularly targets of kidnappings in the English-speaking regions. From memory, on December 7, 2021, Fon Shomitang II also chairman of the Northwest Chamber of Chiefs was kidnapped from his palace in Mbanbalang. In the South-West region, three traditional leaders were killed in Fontem by suspected separatists.