Far North: One soldier killed and 12 wounded in Boko Haram attack

The Boko Haram attack took place this morning at the Ldagodja military post in Tourou, Mayo Tsanaga department, Far North region.

The incursion of elements of the Islamic sect took place at around 3 a.m. this morning. The attack resulted in the death of a soldier belonging to the 43rd Motorized Infantry Brigade (BIM). And two Boko Haram attackers were killed.

In addition to this loss of life, military sources count one seriously injured, 11 lightly wounded and one missing. The military equipment of the Ldagodja post was also reportedly taken away.

On March 8, another Boko Haram attack in Chéripouri near Kolofata seriously injured a man. The latter unfortunately succumbed to his injuries yesterday in Maroua.