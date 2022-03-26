Trial: new referral in the Amadou Vamoulké case

The trial of the former CEO of the CRTV, Amadou Vamoulké was postponed to April 11 after a hearing held yesterday, March 25 at the Special Criminal Court of Yaoundé.

In five and a half years of pre-trial detention, Amadou Vamoulke has still not been tried. The 91st hearing of the former head of national television is postponed again. The date of 11 April has been set for a new hearing.

"History repeats itself. It inspires us a little dismay obviously, but especially a form of misunderstanding of the Cameroonian authorities. We do not fully understand what they want to do with this case which is empty, since there is no credible charge that can be brought against Amadou Vamoulké, "said one of his lawyers, Benjamin Chouai.

Amadou Vamoulké is accused of embezzlement in two separate proceedings. His arrest dates back to 29 July 2016. Last January, Reporter Without Borders (RSF) denounced the 2,000 days of "arbitrary" detention and 90 referrals for the detainee.

