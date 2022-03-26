High schools: 20,449 teachers excluded from payment at 2/3

The director of personnel expenditure and pensions at the Ministry of Finance (Minfi) Robert Simo Kengne announced the full integration of this number of teachers as of March 25.

The Cameroonian government has just implemented one of the demands of the striking teachers. "The government promised that we had to fully integrate 20,449 teachers who were on 2/3 of their salary and that we had to pay the non-housing bonus to 5,282 teachers who claimed it. I can say that this was done this month of March 2022. Everything has been paid," says Robert Simo Kengne.

According to the head of Minfi, the implementation of this measure has increased teachers' incomes. Indeed, the middle school teacher who did not have the non-housing, we went from about 128,000 F to 219,464 F, we learn. For those who had no housing, their salary is 219,464 francs against 151,998 francs in the past.

With regard to high school teachers and guidance counsellors, "belonging to category A2 of the civil service and paid in the index 375 in the position of advance on salary respectively of 128,667 F or 158,671 F depending on whether they have no housing or not. Now that they are fully integrated, they have salaries of 226,000 F at the end of March.", informs the Director of Personnel Expenditure and Pensions.

In the demands of the movement "We have supported too much", the striking teachers demand the definitive abolition of the system of 2/3 in the payment of their salaries. However, according to Robert Simo Kengne, it will be done gradually. "We're going to do it but not as soon." he admitted.

