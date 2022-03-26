New Bell Prison: 3 inmates die of cholera as a result

They succumbed to the disease yesterday at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala.

According to medical sources, three inmates of New Bell Central Prison died yesterday at Laquintinie Hospital. About thirty prisoners and a prison guard are affected by cholera.



According to the Ministry of Health, over the period from 21 to 24 March 2022, 260 new cases of cholera, including 209 in the South-West, were reported in the affected regions. In detail, there are 18 in buea, 143 in Limbé, 1 in Kumba Sud, 46 in Tiko, 1 in Muyuka. In the Littoral, 46 were recorded, 02 in the Centre, 03 in the North. The South and Far North have not recorded any cases for more than 21 days.

