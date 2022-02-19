Yaoundé Central Prison: telephone use now banned for inmates

A memo signed by the manager of Yaoundé Central Prison on February 17 prohibits prisoners from using telephones under penalty of punishment.

A new rule will now be applied to Kondengui prison in Yaoundé. Mobile phones are no longer allowed in the prison quarters.

Any violation of this decision will be subject to sanctions. The note of the prison manager provides: "isolation for a period of 15 days – Chaining for a period of 15 days – Prohibition of any visit and communication for a period ranging from 1 to 3 months – A transfer to another district, "reads in this note.

However, efforts are being made by the prison administration to block the entry of mobile phones to Kodengui Central Prison. Unfortunately, these devices continue to be introduced there. Parents, acquaintances, and even the guards are the ones who supply the incarcerated with these devices.