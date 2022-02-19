Race of Hope 2022: top start this morning

The start of the Race of Hope 2022 edition was given this Saturday, February 19 at 7am.

Nearly 500 athletes were on the starting line this morning at the Molyko stadium in Buea in the South-West region. The ascent of Mount Cameroon also called "Race of Hope", being over a distance of 4095 m.

The competition brings together riders from Cameroon and around the world. In the Junior category, 15 athletes were eliminated for age trafficking. For this 27th edition, the riders will try to snatch the first title from Ali Ahmadou (Men, 4h 30min 46s) and Kitang Mildred (ladies, 5h 21min 44s).

Ten million FCFA are put at stake for the first athlete to cross the finish line scheduled for the Buea stadium. Tonight, the winners of the marathon will be known.