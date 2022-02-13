Port of Kribi: Container traffic increases by 114% in 2021

A growth made possible thanks to several commitments adopted during the year 2021 by the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK).

The volume of containers handled at the Autonomous Port of Kribi increased by 114%. According to data published by the company, 817,71 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalents) were recorded on domestic traffic in the previous year. Total Full Import and Export stood at 59264 TEUs, an increase of 94%.

According to the port authority, this performance is subject to several investments. This involves the acquisition of several new gantries; The dematerialization of all import and export procedures at the Port of Kribi.