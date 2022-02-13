CAF Cup: difficult start for Coton Sport

Coton Sport split on a draw (0-0) against the Egyptians of Al Masry, on the first day of the group stage of the CAF Cup.

The champion club of Cameroon dominated its opponent Al Masry this afternoon at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua. However, Aboubakar Souleymanou's men failed to find the way to the nets.

At the end of this first day of Group C, TP Mazembe advocates the first place of the pool with 3 points thanks to its 1-0 victory against Otoho d'Oyo. Coton Sport is ranked third with one point.