Port of Douala: the Englishman KTH will build the new terminal

An agreement was signed on March 31 in Douala between the Director General of the Autonomous Port of Douala (PAD), Cyrus Ngo'o, and the General Manager of the English company KTH. The contract provides for the construction, operation and renovation prior to the handover of a new terminal to the CSA.

The 427 billion FCFA project provides for the construction of 900 meters of quay line and the mixed bulk terminal on the Wouri River at the Douala Autonomous Pour. In a first phase, it is envisaged: 450 ml of quay; silos with a combined capacity of 30,000 tonnes, a road and a railway, a weighing station, a maintenance workshop; an R+3 administrative building of 200 m²; an electricity supply station; a firefighting system; an equipped car park; three stores of 2000, 3000 and 10,500 m²; a storage area, etc. As for the second phase, it provides for the completion of the above-mentioned works, a railway, a weighing station, and a maintenance workshop.

This various works will be carried out over a period of 60 months. The agreement stipulates that KTH will operate the terminal for 25 years before its handover to the Autonomous Port of Douala. The English company undertakes to pay a state royalty on the 42 hectares of land taken from the water, as well as a variable fee equal to a rate of 5% of the turnover to be achieved during the first decade of operation, and 6% of the turnover over the following 15 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

