Cholera peak: Camwater reassures on the quality of the water distributed in the South-West

In a statement published Thursday, March 24, the regional delegate of the Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater) Ebot David Oballe, says that the water produced and distributed by the company meets the criteria of potability defined in the Cameroonian regulations, as well as the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) in this area.

Faced with the rise of new cholera contamination in the South-West region, Camwater wanted to clear customs. "We would like to reiterate that most of the severely affected areas (…) are not covered by the Camwater network and some that are covered are intertwined with other water networks such as community water systems such as in Limbe, Buea, Tiko, etc.," says the Camwater manager.

According to local authorities, the cholera outbreak in this part of the country is due to the lack of latrines and the consumption of dirty water. Between March 16 and 22, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouada Malachie revealed that more than 300 cases of cholera including 27 deaths were reported in the Southwest.

To contain the epidemic, the governor of the region, Benard Okalia Bilai, instructed the emergency construction of latrines. In the same vein, the National Refinery Company (Sonara) has offered 10 million CFA francs in support of hospitals that are overwhelmed by the number of patients.

