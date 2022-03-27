Integration of teachers: Minfopra suspends a decision-making agent

The Minister of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), Joseph Le in a decision signed on March 26, 2022 suspends a decision-making agent from his duties.

Mr. Yang Yang Albert Eric is suspended for a period of three months by Minfopra. The decision-making officer serving at the regional delegation of the civil service and administrative reform for the Centre is accused of fraud, deception and monetization of services towards users. "During his period of suspension, the person concerned will not be able to claim his monthly remuneration," the decision reads.

Since the beginning of the strike last February, teachers have denounced the injustices they are victims of at Minfopra. Between slowness in the process of processing their integration files, the "lords" of chalk deplore a system of coinage well inked in this ministry.

During the walkout, the case of Hamidou, a sports teacher at Beka High School in the Northern Region, is a perfect illustration of this. The person concerned spent ten years in the service of the school without pay and without integration into the civil service. His file is certainly moldy for lack of "bribe".

Aware of the practices that take place in its ministerial department, Minfopra invites teachers in the process of integration to be vigilant against scams. "To achieve their ends, these malicious individuals (scammers editor's note) contact their victims by telephone by pretending to be collaborators of the Minfopra.", warns Joseph Le.

