Paul Biya reaffirms his determination to restore peace in regions plagued by security threats

In his message to the nation on December 31, the President of the Republic, evoked the security threats facing the English-speaking areas and the Far North region.

The Head of State reaffirms the Government's determination to bring peace to the regions of the country plagued by security threats. "My fellow citizens, Because of our commitment to peace and tolerance, we have continued to show openness and dialogue to put an end to this crisis from which our people have suffered only too much. (…) I would like once again to reiterate the Government's unwavering determination to restore peace in regions facing security threats. »

To this end, Paul Biya is pleased that the Cameroonian government's peace offer has been followed by many Boko Haram fighters in the Far North of Cameroon. "In the Far North region, several BOKO Haram followers have laid down their weapons and are being cared for in Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centres. I am pleased to note that the peace offer I addressed was followed by many of our compatriots, who had once joined the armed groups," said the President of the Republic.