Maurice Kamto "Cameroon is the first French-speaking country most indebted to France"

Revelation made tonight by the national president of the MRC during his end-of-year speech to the nation.

To date, Cameroon's public debt is estimated at about 43% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Information revealed on December 31 by Maurice Kamto. According to the boss of the MRC, "Cameroon has been characterized by a strong debt of a singularly toxic nature that clogs its horizons on various aspects. Indeed, our is to date, the country of the Franc zone, the most indebted to China with 6 billion 202 million US dollars in April 2021 according to the World Bank. It ranks6th among African countries indebted to the Asian giant at the continental level," he said tonight in his end-of-year speech.

Similarly, "Cameroon is the first French-speaking country most indebted to France with a debt that amounted to 945 billion CFA francs in December 2020. And ranks second among African countries indebted to this country. Cameroon's public debt is estimated at the end of 2021 at about 43% of its gross domestic product. Some believe that this level of debt gives our country a comfortable walk to continue to increase its debt." explains Maurice Kamto.