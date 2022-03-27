Obala: nearly 5,000 kg of damaged fish seized in Congelcam

Teams from the departmental delegation of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (Minepia) of Lekie proceeded this last Friday to the seizure of damaged products of Congelcam.

"For some time, the populations of complain about the quality of the fish. It's really deplorable. There are too many spoiled fish. " says Marthe Mebounou, minepia delegate in the department of Lekie. Indeed, nearly 5,000 kg of rotten fish were seized from the operator Congelcam. Minepia teams operated in three fish shops in the town of Obala.

The company that holds 80% of the frozen fish market share in Cameroon was sealed in August 2021. Not respecting the approved prices, 9 of the company's fishmongers were sealed.

To justify the unilateral price increase, Congelcam puts forward several arguments. The operator is brandishing the increase in import costs, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

